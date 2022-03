ONEONTA, NY – The New York State Police at Oneonta are looking for a man who stole a number of items from the Walmart in Oneonta.

Around 8:30 on Saturday, February 26, the man in question left the store with a cart of things he did not pay for.

He had been seen in the pickup truck pictured below.

Troopers have not yet been able to find the man or the truck. If you have any information, police urge you go call (607)561-7400. Reference case 10712197.