ITHACA, NY – New York State Police are turning to the public for help locating a man wanted for theft.

On Thursday, January 13 around 7:30 in the morning, the suspect stole two catalytic converters off a pickup truck belonging to Calvary Cemetery.

The truck was parked on Five Mile Drive in Ithaca.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with short brown hair, glasses and facial hair. He was wearing black clothing. He was also carrying a portable saw and was see in a maroon colored Chevrolet HHR.

If you have any information on this person, please reach out to State Police: (607)347-4463. Reference case 10645088.