Have you seen this girl? Tioga County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

NEWARK VALLEY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a missing teenage girl.

17 year-old Frankie Andrews allegedly ran away from her home in Newark Valley on October 8th and may be trying to get to Virginia.

She is white, is about 5’1, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a tattoo of a rose on her left forearm and may have a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a dark grey tie-dye hoodie, black leggings and crocs.

If you have any information as to where Andrews might be, please contact the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at 607-687-1010.