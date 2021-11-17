Have you seen these men? Police on the lookout for 3 male suspects following Tioga County robbery

SPENCER, NY – Owego Police are looking for the public’s help locating suspects following a robbery on Tuesday.

Police responded to the burglary report on Vennel Road in the Town of Spencer Tuesday.

Several firearms were stolen from the residence.

Three men were seen at the residence shortly before 3:30 the day of the robbery.

Police say they were driving a gray Ford Edge SUV, broke into the home, and then left toward Chemung/Tompkins County.

The group returned at 4 to try and break into a garage which they were unable to do.

Police describe the men as:

A black male possibly in his 20’s wearing a red and black Champion brand coat, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, red sneakers and black ski mask.

A white male possibly in his 20’s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants with two white vertical stripes down the side, black shoes and a black ski mask.

A white/light skinned male in his 20’s wearing a black puffy coat, with black pants, black and white sneakers and a ski mask.

Police have also posted a video of the men to Facebook.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)775-1241. Reference case 10553346.