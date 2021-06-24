Have an expired license or permit? It will be invalid Thursday as State of Emergency ends in NYS

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Cuomo’s executive order allowing for expired licenses and permits to remain valid will come to an end Thursday.

This means if you have either of the two and it’s expired, it will no longer be valid in New York State.

The State of Emergency in NYS comes to an end Thursday.

Niagara County Clerk Joseph Jastrzemski says the county has worked to clear up its backlog of license renewals.

“We have cleared up much of the backlog in previous months, but for those who still have an expired license or permit, beginning tomorrow they will no longer be considered valid by New York State,” Jastrzemski said.

If you live in Niagara County and need to renew your license or permit, click here.