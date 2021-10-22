Haunted House in Town of German is completely homemade

TOWN OF GERMAN – A Cortland County woman is proving that all you need for a genuinely spooky time is hard work and some spray paint.

Jackie St. Germain is the owner of Deja Moo Farm in the Town of German, which she moved to over the summer with her family.

An avid Halloween and craft lover, the first thing that crossed her mind when seeing her new 4,000 square foot barn was a haunted house.

So, St. Germain solely built her 5 to 10 minute haunt using found materials around the farm, spray paint and other basic materials.

3 weeks into opening, she’s already seeing a great turnout.

“A lot of the stuff that I’ve put on the walls and in the haunt is authentically scary because it’s from this 100 year old plus farm,” she says.

If you want to check out St. Germain’s work for yourself, they are open tonight and tomorrow, as well as next Friday and Saturday from 7 PM to 10 PM.

There is a $10 fee to enter.

You can find them at 229 County Road 5.