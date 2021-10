BINGHAMTON, NY – The Roberson Museum and Science Center on Front Street is perhaps one of the most legendary haunted places in the area.

The only people to ever live in the mansion were Alonzo Roberson and his wife, Margaret. They never had any children.

Alonzo must have loved the house, however, as now he seems to refuse to leave.

From after hours haunts, to following kids around, to a mysterious child ghost, here’s what’s going on at Roberson.