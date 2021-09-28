Haunted Binghamton and Beyond web series explores different haunted places around town

BINGHAMTON, NY – Halloween is quickly approaching, and it’s time for cooler weather and lots of scary stories.

This year, NewsChannel 34’s Emily Venuti is diving into local lore and legends that help make up some of our area’s haunted places.

Whether it’s footsteps at the Phelps or a mysterious Tioga County roadside ghost, each Friday we’ll have a new place to explore, with stories to keep the campfire going for hours.

And if you’ve had any haunted experiences, we want to hear from you! Email all tales to emilyvenuti@nc34.com.

Haunted Binghamton and Beyond begins this Friday, October 1st.