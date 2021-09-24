Haunted attractions: Slaughterland opens its doors to scare for the second year

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you love the horror that comes with this Halloween, Slaughterland invites you to check them out.

Slaughterland Screampark is a haunted attraction just off Airport Road in Binghamton celebrating its second year after being closed due to COVID.

Guests will embark on a 45 minute walk through the woods as they explore different areas like Dark Magic, Wendigo Woods, Frightmares and Fallen Fairgrounds.

Slaughterland is open every Friday and Saturday through Halloween, with one Sunday on Columbus Day weekend.

The line to get in starts forming at 6, and the last guests will be admitted between 11 and 11:30.

After you finish, there’s a big bonfire to sit around and you can grab a drink from the “Blood Street Brewery” (AKA Water Street Brewery!) or get something to eat.

The cost is $35 per person, and only $30 with the $5 off coupon available at Weis.

The attraction is meant for those 17 and older.