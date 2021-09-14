Harvest Fest returns to Otsiningo Park

BINGHAMTON, NY – Play It Forward Music Series has a festival coming up at Otsiningo Park.

After it having to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic, Harvest Fest is back this Sunday.

Bands performing will be Driftwood, Horseshoes and Hand grenades and Bug Tussle.

The organizers of the event are asking for a 15 dollar suggested donation where all proceeds will go to First Ward Charities.

Andy Kipp, President of First Ward Charities and one of the organizers says it feels good to be back.

“We’re super excited. We had all these bands booked for last year, luckily they were able to fit us in this year. We’re really excited to be able to put this on at this beautiful park,” says Kipp.

Harvest Fest begins at noon at the band shell.

There will be food vendors along with a beer tent.

If anyone is interested in a VIP ticket which includes alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks for 45 dollars.

For more information visit Harvest Fest 2021 on Facebook.