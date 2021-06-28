Hart & Hills Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit Mom’s House

BINGHAMTON, NY- The golf tournament will take place on Saturday, July 10th at The Links at Hiawatha Landing.
Registration begins at noon followed by a shot gun start at 1 p.m.
The entry fee per golfer is $100 and includes golf, cart, player gift, $25 Links voucher, prizes, hamburger/hotdog lunch and a BBQ dinner.
There is also a putting contest at 11 a.m. and the winner of that will receive $250.
There will be big board prizes, including a Broil King gas grill donated by
Warner’s Gas Service.
To register, visit www.momshouseny.org or call Mom’s House at 607-644-9972.