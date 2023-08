JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Department of Public Works has announced roadwork for September 1.

On Friday, the right-hand westbound lane will be closed near the entrance to the Oakdale Commons from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. for storm sewer and concrete work.

Drivers can expect to see long delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes if possible.