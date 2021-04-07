Harris Weiss runs for Broome County Clerk

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton University graduate is running for the office that operates local DMV branches, records deeds and issues passports.

Harris Weiss of Binghamton has filed petitions to be the Democratic challenger taking on Republican incumbent Joe Mihalko in November.

Weiss, who graduated with a poly sci degree in 2016 has worked as a legislative aide to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and a field representative for former Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

He’s also the sponsorship director for the LUMA Projection Arts Festival.

Weiss says that if he’s elected, he wants to focus on 3 major themes: modernization, accessibility and transparency.

“Public service has always been something that has always been really important to me. Growing up, I was taught that if you have the ability and the passion to do something good, go for it. Don’t just stand by and hope someone else does,” says Weiss.

Weiss says he’d like to expand the use of mobile D-M-V services beyond just rural corners of the county to include possibly Johnson City, Vestal and neighborhoods in the City of Binghamton.

And he’d like to build out the I-T infrastructure to make the clerk’s online documents accessible over mobile devices such as smart phones and tablets.

The election is November 2nd.