HARPURSVILLE, NY – After a 3 week hiatus, the Harpursville Central School District reopened it’s doors this morning.

Back on November 9th, H-C-S-D switched to virtual learning, citing significant impacts on the staff and students from the corona virus.

The district made the decision for all students to go fully remote due to the number of COVID-19 cases and staff quarantines, leading to staffing shortages in all buildings.

As of this morning, all students returned to in person-learning.