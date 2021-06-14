Harpursville satellite DMV office reopens

HARPURSVILLE, NY – After a year of being closed, the DMV in Harpursville has just reopened.

Today, Broome County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and Assemblyman Joe Angelino met outside the Eastern Broome Senior Center to announce the official reopening.

This is the County’s satellite DMV office, used to increase access for rural areas.

Everything offered before it was shut down, will be available again.

Angelino says this is wonderful news for the people of Harpursville.

“The people in these rural under served areas are really clamoring. I know there’s people out there who need to get some DMV registrations done and this is just such a helpful part of coming out of this pandemic, we see light at the end of the tunnel, this is a big part of it and I thank the county clerk for doing this,” says Angelino.

The DMV will be open every Monday from 10 to 3, and is by appointment only.

There is also a drop box outside the office if you cannot go on Mondays.

To book an appointment go to http://broomecountyclerk.setmore.com.