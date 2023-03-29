HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Harpursville Middle School Robotics Team is advancing to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas on April 27th.

They secured that spot after recently coming in first place, out of 67 teams from Northern New York, at the VEX Robotics Competition in Syracuse.

The team is comprised of Liem Donahue, Alex Afify, and Jacob Ruefflee, all 13 years old.

They meet five to six days per week learning electronics, programming, and mechanical systems.

In competition, they use a homemade robot to efficiently solve challenges quicker than other teams.

The VEX Robotics Competition is managed by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation, with thousands of schools participating worldwide each year.