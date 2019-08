A Harpursville man was killed in a one car crash this morning in Colesville.

New York State Police say 32-year-old Lance Weiss was killed when the car he was riding in left Route 7 and struck a tree shortly after 9:30.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Ashley Wolfanger of Binghamton, was taken to Wilson Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Police are continuing their investigation.