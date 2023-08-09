DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Harpursville man is being accused of endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly attempted to sell drugs in the Village of Sidney.

Zachary Rowe, 24, appeared in Delaware County Court on August 7 on a three-count indictment. Rowe has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree for allegedly possessing methamphetamine with the intention to sell it. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for allegedly possessing and attempting to sell fentanyl.

Rowe is also facing a child endangerment charge after it was alleged that he had a 4-year-old child in very close proximity to the meth and fentanyl he allegedly possessed.

The case is scheduled for a conference in Delaware County Court on August 21