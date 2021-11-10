Harpursville Central School District goes remote following uptick in COVID cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A local rural school district is blaming COVID for a switch to remote instruction for the next 2 weeks.

In a letter to parents, Harpursville Central School District Superintendent Mike Rullo announced that the entire campus, including W-A Olmsted Elementary and the Junior-Senior High School is going virtual for 2 weeks beginning today.

Rullo cites significant impacts on the staff and students from the coronavirus.

According to the New York State COVID-19 Report Card, Harpursville reported 20 students at Olmsted and 7 at the junior and senior high have tested positive as of yesterday.

While the site only lists 4 teachers and 4 staff members across all schools as having the virus, Rullo tells NewsChannel 34 those numbers do not account for the number of employees who have been placed into quarantine due to exposure.



And he says transportation has been hit especially hard with the district entering the year with a bare bones number of bus drivers.



And the district has fewer than 5 regular substitute teachers available.



Rullo hopes that the district can return to in-person after the Thanksgiving break.