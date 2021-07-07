Harper Stantz Music Fest returns in-person

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local musicians plan to fill Rec Park with joy in honor of young community member Harper Stantz’s life.

This will be the third annual Harper Stantz music festival.

What was originally called the Rec Park Music Fest was renamed in honor of the teenager from the Westside neighborhood who tragically lost her life just over 2 years ago.

The concerts will take place at the Rec Park gazebo starting at 1 and continuing throughout the day until 9:30 on Saturday.

A wide variety of local artists will be presenting folk, bluegrass, reggae and more in a family-friendly atmosphere.

And the original host band, the Rhythm Gypsies, is getting back together for a 25th anniversary reunion.

Community volunteer and producer of the event Jim Reyen says the festival has always been a great event for the whole community.

“Its always been laid back, it’s a good group of people I think. I love all types of music, but the type of music I got, and I get typically the vibe brings in a crowd that really appreciates music, appreciates community, appreciates family, and is just happy to gather,” says Reyen.

Because of COVID, the festival was live streamed last year.

Along with the music performances the park will have an ice cream truck, a Books for Harper program, plus kids can play on the OurSpace playground, swim in the pool or ride the carousel while their parents enjoy the music.

For more information and the lineup for the free event, search The Rec Park Music Fest Friends and Family on Facebook.