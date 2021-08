BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s take 2 for a popular outdoor festival on Binghamton’s Westside.

The Harper Stantz Music Fest was supposed to take place on Sunday July 11th but had to be postponed due to severe thunderstorms.

What was originally known as the Rec Park Music Fest is now scheduled for this Sunday.

8 bands will perform under the gazebo between 1 and 9:30.

The event is free, just bring your coolers, blankets and lawn chairs.