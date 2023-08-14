BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After inclement weather postponed the Harper M. Stantz Music Festival earlier this summer, the annual event is set to take place this weekend.

On August 20, eight bands will take the Rod Serling Bandstand at Recreation Park for the 5th annual festival. The day of music will begin at 1 p.m. and will feature food, vendors, and family activities. From bluegrass and folk to rock and soul, the diverse festival lineup ensures there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

The lineup for the Harper M. Stantz Music Festival is as follows:

1:00 p.m. – The Vollmers

2:00 p.m. – Foggy Maloon

3:00 p.m. – Mentrognome

4:00 p.m. – Wreckless Marci

5:00 p.m. – The O’Neill Brothers

6:00 p.m. – The Gravelding Brother Bands

7:00 p.m. – Home Brew with Claire Byrne

8:15 p.m. – Cavier and Grits

Guests are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets. The park, playground, and pool will be open to all during the event.

Harper Stantz, a 16-year-old Binghamton High School student, was killed in 2019 by a drugged driver as she was walking home from Recreation Park. Formerly known as the Rec Park Music Fest, Stantz and her family frequented the event and were often seen dancing together in the first row. Stantz was known to many for her kind, free spirit and following her passing, the music festival was renamed in her honor.

For more information on the festival, visit their Facebook page The Rec park Music Fest.