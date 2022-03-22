ENDICOTT, NY – A former Union-Endicott football coach has been added to the U-E hall of fame.

Harold V Cobb, commonly known as Ty Cobb, was a football coach at U-E for 39 years.

Not to be confused with the baseball player, this Ty Cobb was originally from the state of Maine and came here in 1920.

He was also inducted into the Binghamton Sports Hall of Fame back in 2020 for his time as coach.

His grandsons, Gary and David Hunter haven’t been back here in 40 years, however they visited U-E to drop off memorabilia and explain what kind of coach he was.

“He made them go to school, get a certain grade average and then they could play on the team. So he insisted that they get an education.”

“He was very philosophical about winning and losing. If we win, that’s great, if we lose we are going to respect our opponents.”

Before Cobb arrived, players weren’t required to go to school, so he made sure they got educated.

The football field at U-E is also named after him.

During his time as coach, David says his record was 222 wins, 84 losses, and he had 7 undefeated season.