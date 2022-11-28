BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Tuesday, February 14th at 7 p.m.

The team will play against the Washington Generals as part of its 2023 World Tour.

The Globetrotter players provide an inclusive gameday experience by interacting with fans, showing off their athleticism, and demonstrating moves that you rarely see on a basketball court.

The team, an inductee into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has showcased its iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926.

This is a can’t miss event for young basketball fans in the Binghamton area.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, November 5th at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com and at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

You can gain access to a pre-sale by signing up to become a Preferred Customer at harlemglobetrotters.com.