Happy birthday, Egg McMuffin: McDonalds shares their favorite versions of the breakfast favorite

50 years ago, McDonalds launched its now iconic breakfast sandwich.

The Egg McMuffin celebrates it’s birthday on Thursday, and now the company is looking at ways fans of the sandwich make it their own.

The chain shares their favorites:

The B.E.T.: Add bacon and tomato on your Egg McMuffin for a new twist on a classic BLT I ❤️ Hash Browns: Order two hash browns to use as your sandwich “bread” (remove English Muffin option and order two hash browns on the side) Sweet Chicken Sammie: Add McChicken (from the McChicken Biscuit) and syrup (order on the side) to EMM Spice of Life: Add Spicy Buffalo Sauce to your Egg McMuffin (order on the side).

In honor of the birthday, McDonalds is offering the sandwich for the “throwback price” of 63 cents if you order on their app during breakfast hours on Thursday.