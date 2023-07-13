DELHI, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Delaware County man will serve prison time for threatening and harassing several individuals.

Mark Seeley, 58, of Hancock was sentenced to two years in county jail for Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree and Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree.

The ongoing case started on September 11, 2022, when Seeley allegedly threatened several individuals. He was charged on the same date and orders of protection were issued for the victims.

On November 21, 2022, Seeley violated the orders of protection multiple times by taking photos and videos of the victims at their home. He was later accused of following one of the victim’s children home in the Town of Watson.

On May 8, Seeley entered a plea in Hamden Town Court to the charges. As part of his plea bargain, he was sentenced to probation. New York State Police were later notified by the victims on May 31 when Seeley continued to post on social media about them, violating both his probation and the orders of protection in place.

Due to numerous violations, Seeley’s plea deal was voided. He appeared in Hamden Town court on July 10 to be sentenced. The People requested he serve two years in Delaware County Jail, and he was granted two 364-day consecutive sentences.

“I commend each of the many law enforcement officers in this case for their quick actions and continued efforts to keep each victim in this case safe. Without their efforts, the harassment suffered by these victims no doubt would have undoubtedly continue,” said Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith, “Orders of Protection are put in place for a reason, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”