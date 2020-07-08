Hancock man arrested for rape and endangering a child charges

DELAWARE COUNTY, NY – A Hancock man is awaiting a court appearance for charges of rape and endangering a child.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s office announced that Travis Jennings was arrested last Thursday, July 2nd.

The county says Jennings is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with a female child under the age of 17 in the Town of Hancock at some time in August of 2019.

He was arraigned, via teleconference, by an on-call justice and, due to New York State Bail Reform legislation, was released pending his appearance in the Town of Hancock Court on a date to be determined.

County Sheriff Craig DuMond cited recent bail reform laws for allowing Jennings to return home.

