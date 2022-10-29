EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s not something parents might think to check before heading out to trick or treat; Who lives at the house your children are walking up to for candy?

According to officials with the Stop Abuse Campaign, when situations exist that draw in children, they also attract predators.

Does this mean we avoid festivals, parties, and trick-or-treating? No, but officials say it is important to recognize the need to keep your children safe no matter the circumstance.

One way to help prepare for your Halloween night filled with trick-or-treating is to know who lives in certain houses within your town.

Pennsylvania State Police provides a Megan’s Law website where you can find any registered sex offenders listed in the neighborhoods near and around you.

You can search by your county or zip code and you find a list of registered sex offenders with an image, their address, and the crimes they committed. You can find registered sex offenders in New York here.

It might not be the primary concern, but by using this resource you can know the facts, and be vigilant, and can keep the experiences and memories safe for your Halloween season.