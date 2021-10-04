Halloween events at the Discovery Center

BINGHAMTON, NY – Halloween has come to the Discovery Center.

All month, kids can enjoy the “Haunted Hallows” exhibit.

Parts of the museum transform into “Dr. Noggin’s Laboratory” where kids can mix their own spells or take a ride on the pumpkin coach.

On Columbus Day, October 11, there will be special activities focused around the Haudenosaunee people and culture.

On October 30 and 31st, the Ross Park Zoo and the Discovery Center are teaming up for the first ever Halloweekend.

From 11 to 3, people of all ages can participate in fun Halloween events all over the park.

Tickets are limited to 500 per day and can be reserved here.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be a costume contest.