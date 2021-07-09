Hal Stewart for Congress

TOWN OF CHENANGO – A Town of Chenango man plans his own run as a true independent for Congress next year.

Hal Stewart plans to create and run on the “No Party Affiliation” line.

The Navy veteran, who grew up in Syracuse, moved to our area in 2001 and works in marketing.

Stewart says he has no political experience but that he follows politics and current events closely.

He says he enjoys interacting with people.

Stewart says voters are increasingly disillusioned with the two-party system where politicians are more interested in scoring political victories than getting things done.

“I hope to get in there and show people we don’t have to have a Republican or a Democrat. We can have somebody that’s just going to be focused on the ideas. And that’s what I hope to do. I don’t plan on doing it for life, I’m looking at one, maybe two terms, and then I’m out,” says Stewart.

Among his major issues are tackling the federal debt and deficit, fixing the immigration system and finishing the border wall and rebuilding relations between the community and police.

Stewart says he won’t accept any campaign donations.

He currently resides in New York’s 22nd Congressional District which is represented by Republican Claudia Tenney.

However, redistricting may drastically change the boundaries of the district.