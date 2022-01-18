UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that man from Utica has been arrested for allegedly attempting to leave Walmart with over $1,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

On Friday, January 14th, a member of Walmart’s Loss Prevention Associates informed a UPD Patrol Division unit who was already on the site investigating a separate larceny complaint, of a suspicious man who was allegedly concealing “high-value” items in their cart and “covering them with other items.”

The man, who would later be identified as 47-year-old James Jackson of Utica, was then allegedly meeting up with another person, retrieving their cart as well, and then exiting the building without paying for any items. As Jackson was leaving the store, the UPD officer was waiting outside and took him into custody without incident.

The value of the stolen merchandise was totaled at $1,100. It was also learned that Jackson had already been arrested multiple times in the past for shoplifting from Walmart.

James Jackson has been arrested and charged with the following:

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may follow. Eyewitness News will update you with that information as it is released.