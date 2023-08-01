BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Habitat for Humanity is offering a chance to win one of its houses, albeit a much smaller version.

Habitat teamed up with Doug’s Fish Fry to host a raffle for a playhouse built by Myers Supply.

There was food and a QR code that would take you to a website to purchase raffle tickets for the playhouse. The non-profit, which builds and sells houses to low-income families, regularly purchases building materials from Myers Supply. Executive Director Lateisha Judge says the money raised by raffling the playhouse will lead to more homes for needy families.

“I feel like we’re doing a lot here at Habitat you know, we’ve got a lot of things on the horizon, a lot of things happenings. I feel like we’re really trying to get ourselves into the community some more and get some more community visibility, start forming new partnerships, and strengthening existing ones,” said Judge.

Judge says even if you missed today’s event, you have until August 8th to buy tickets. For more information, go to broomehabitat.org.