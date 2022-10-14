ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County Habitat for Humanity is seeking additional support from the community as it celebrates three decades of providing affordable housing.

Habitat is holding its annual Raising the Roof fundraiser next week.

It’s the first gala under the leadership of new Executive Director Mari Giurastante who took over after longtime director Amy Winans died unexpectedly last year.

Giurastante says it’s a time of transition for the organization which is looking for additional volunteers to help it build homes for low-income families.

She says the local Habitat, which serves Broome and Tioga Counties, is considering a shift toward doing as many existing home rehabilitations as it does new builds.

She thinks that approach could have a greater impact.

“Turn around houses quicker, help more families than we do already, increase our output, as well as increase neighborhood revitalization. As most people know, there’s a lot of housing stock that could be rehabilitated in this area that could really have a great impact on local neighborhoods,” she said.

Giurastante says Habitat is in the process of building a new home on Margery Street in the Town of Binghamton and has 2 other completed new builds for sale.

Raising the Roof takes place next Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 at the Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton.

This year’s event will feature live music during the cocktail hour and a performance by the Southerntiersmen Chorus after dinner.

Tickets are 50 dollars or 350 for a table of 8 and can be purchased at http://BroomeHabitat.org/events.