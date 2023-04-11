BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get your best outfit pressed and ready for the 9th annual Guys and Gals Fashion Gala.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network is hosting the annual Fashion Gala on Thursday, April 20th at the Double Tree Hotel in Binghamton from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

41 models will be walking the runway, dressed by 12 retail clothiers.

But, the event is more than just a fashion show.

20 vendors will be on-site displaying and selling products.

The Vice President of the Board of Directors, Kerry Gallagher says that the first half of the show will showcase the younger models, while the second half will feature adult styles.

“People last year who attended the show actually said to me afterwards, and it still cracks me up, That was actually so fun. And I’m like, I know. We’ve been telling you. But I think that until people experience the night itself they don’t really understand that its so fun, and its a complete evening, as much as we talk about the fashion show.”

Gallagher says that the Fashion Gala is the biggest annual fundraiser for Mothers and Babies.

The models will be local celebrities and public figures, as well as local supporters of the event.

Tickets are $40 a piece and can be found by visiting mothersandbabies.org.