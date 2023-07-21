SAYRE, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) A Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has received the highest accreditation possible.

The hospital’s trauma unit in Sayre, Pennsylvania has just been elevated to a Level One Trauma Center status by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation. Patients will be brought to higher level trauma centers based on the severity of the trauma they have experienced. The change makes Robert Packer Hospital the only accredited Level One Trauma Center in Guthrie’s 12-county service area. The senior director of Trauma Services, Lisa Larock says that the center sets the tone for other rural trauma centers across the country.

“it’s really important for us because it sets us as a role model to other rural trauma centers across the nation in that we do research here now on this specific type of trauma which is rural,” said Larock.

Larock says that in our area, people experience specific types of trauma, including farm tractors, farming accidents, motorcycles, and MTV accidents. Guthrie says that level one centers must have strong trauma research and surgical residency programs. The elevation to a Level One center is effective immediately and will last over a three-year period.