SAYRE, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) Guthrie is returning with their Food Farm Family (F3) Festival to encourage healthy eating in the community.
Presented by Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committe, on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park, guests will be able to enjoy local food vendors, cooking demonstrations, wellness goods, and a variety of children’s activities. There is no cost to attend the festival and the first 150 people in attendance will receive a $10 voucher redeemable at the event.
A few of the vendors scheduled to attend the event include:
- Mann’s Community Gardens
- New View Farm
- Yorkshire Meadows
- Body Delights by LizAnn
- Kurt’s Making Whoopie
- Bradford County YMCA
- Tioga Tae Kwon Do
- Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre (screenings available)
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty healthcare system combining clinical care with research and education. To learn more, visit guthrie.org.