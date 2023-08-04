SAYRE, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) Guthrie is returning with their Food Farm Family (F3) Festival to encourage healthy eating in the community.

Presented by Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committe, on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park, guests will be able to enjoy local food vendors, cooking demonstrations, wellness goods, and a variety of children’s activities. There is no cost to attend the festival and the first 150 people in attendance will receive a $10 voucher redeemable at the event.

A few of the vendors scheduled to attend the event include:

  • Mann’s Community Gardens 
  • New View Farm 
  • Yorkshire Meadows 
  • Body Delights by LizAnn 
  • Kurt’s Making Whoopie 
  • Bradford County YMCA 
  • Tioga Tae Kwon Do 
  • Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre (screenings available) 

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty healthcare system combining clinical care with research and education. To learn more, visit guthrie.org.