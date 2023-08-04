SAYRE, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) Guthrie is returning with their Food Farm Family (F3) Festival to encourage healthy eating in the community.

Presented by Guthrie Weight Loss Center and Wellbeing Committe, on August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located in Sayre’s Howard Elmer Park, guests will be able to enjoy local food vendors, cooking demonstrations, wellness goods, and a variety of children’s activities. There is no cost to attend the festival and the first 150 people in attendance will receive a $10 voucher redeemable at the event.

A few of the vendors scheduled to attend the event include:

Mann’s Community Gardens

New View Farm

Yorkshire Meadows

Body Delights by LizAnn

Kurt’s Making Whoopie

Bradford County YMCA

Tioga Tae Kwon Do

Guthrie Cancer Center in Sayre (screenings available)

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty healthcare system combining clinical care with research and education. To learn more, visit guthrie.org.