Guthrie to hold vaccination clinics starting Friday

SAYRE, PA – Guthrie health system is scheduling vaccine clinics for both Pennsylvania and New York residents.

Rather than Robert Packer Hospital, Guthrie will be holding the clinics inside the former Kmart building on Elmira Street in Sayre.

Doses are available for those 65 and older and people with comorbidities as defined by their state.

The clinics are appointment only and interested parties must first be registered through eGuthrie.

To do so, go to eGuthrie dot org or call 855-348-8474.

Or you can call 866-488-4743 for Centralized Scheduling.

Registration opens at 8 A-M on Thursday.

Clinics will run from 8 to 5 this Friday, next Monday and Wednesday and again on Monday March 8th and Tuesday March 9th.