Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital holds wedding so a terminally ill father can give his daughter away

SAYRE, PA – Staff a the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital acted quick on Wednesday to make sure a terminally ill patient and family got one big wish granted.

Utpal Roychowdhury of Sayre would likely be unable to see his daughter, Cassiopeia Roychowhury, get married at the end of October, due to the rapid spreading of a terminal brain tumor.

Cassiopeia told her father’s care team that she wanted her father to give her away.

Hospital staff sprang into action, knowing they had to work quickly to pull together a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony, where Utpal could be at Cassiopeia’s side.

“This is incredible. Thank you to my father’s nurses, doctors, and all of the Guthrie staff that came together to make this possible,” Cassiopeia said about the wedding, which also offered traditional music, food, dress and prayers.