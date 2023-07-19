SAYRE, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) A local hospital has received an elevated accreditation, giving the community resources for higher levels of care.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital has been named a Level I Trauma Center by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation. This decision is effective immediately and will remain for at least a three-year period. This elevation from Level II makes Robert Packer Hospital the only accredited Level I Trauma Center in The Guthrie Clinic’s 12-county service area.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit health system that mixes a clinical and hospital setting with research and education to provide the highest level of care to clients. Based in Sayre, Guthrie is a five-hospital system serving Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.