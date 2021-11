Andre Mattus, right, a nurse at the University of Washington Medical Center, gives the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Amar Gunderson, 6 1/2, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

TIOGA COUNTY – Looking to get your child vaccinated against COVID-19?

Guthrie has announced vaccinations are now available for everyone ages 5 and up at select locations in Pennsylvania and New York.

Children will receive the Pfizer vaccine at a smaller dose than an adult would and would also be required to return 3 weeks later for their second dose.

If you want to schedule an appointment for your child, you can call 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).