Guthrie Hospitals update visitation guidelines

SAYRE, PA- Guthrie Hospitals have updated its visitation policies as we see a decrease in new COVID cases, and an increase in vaccinated individuals.

Inpatients are allowed to have two visitors between the hours of 7 to 9.

A patient in obstetrics can be accompanied by two people, either a visitor and a doula, or two visitors.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors.

For surgical and procedural patients they can be joined by one visitor at intake, and one for discharge.

Those in the emergency department can have one visitor.

Any other situation with an extenuating circumstance can be evaluated as a case-by-case basis.

Regardless of vaccination status, Guthrie will continue to require all visitors to wear masks while in their facilities.