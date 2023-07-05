TROY, PA – (WIVT/WBGH) The Guthrie Troy Community Hospital’s commitment to care has earned them a nomination in a national contest.

Guthrie is currently in seventh place in Soliant’s 2023 ‘Most Beauiful Hospital’ competition. Soliant, a health care staffing firm, is recognizing facilities across the country who are dedicated to creating healing environments by improving the quality of their facilities, staff, and care. The competition will be recognizing 20 hospitals total and will donate $5,000 to each of the winners.

The Guthrie Troy Community Hospital is inviting the public to help boost them to the top of the rankings by voting online. Voting runs through July 27, with no limit to the number of votes you can submit. The winner of the content will be announced on August 2.

To vote for the hospital, click here.