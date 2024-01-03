BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – With the pending acquisition of Lourdes Hospital by Guthrie, some changes are already underway.

According to a WARN notice filed with the Department of Labor, 153 employees who work as cafeteria and dining workers at Lourdes will be losing their jobs at the end of the month.

That’s because Guthrie is ending the contract Lourdes had with TouchPoint Support Services to provide nutrition services. instead, Guthrie will handle its food service in house as it does at its other facilities.

According to Guthrie, it plans to hire the same number of positions and it has encouraged the current workforce to apply.

Guthrie will also take over its vending and valet services and it is looking for a new outside provider of environmental services, otherwise known as housekeeping.