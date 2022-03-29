BINGHAMTON, NY – The Guthrie Clinic is partnering with local Ukrainian churches to donate supplies to aid in the efforts taking place in Ukraine.

Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church located in Johnson City received 40 pallets of supplies today.

Half of the pallets were dropped off at the church earlier this morning, than Father Teodor Czabala made the trip to Sayre to receive the rest of the donations.

Czabala says he can’t thank Guthrie and the community enough for its generosity during this time.

“A lot of this stuff looks like it’s medical items- some of it is surgical gowns. That will go to the hospitals that are more needed where they are treating the battlefield wounds and also the wounds of the people who are hurt in the buildings that were blown up and destroyed by invasion forces by Putin,” says Czabala.

He’s hoping to start sending donations over to Ukraine very soon.

Donations are still being accepted, if anyone is interested visit SacredHeartUCC.org and there is a page called ‘Assistance for Ukraine,’ and all the information is on there.