CORTLAND, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Guthrie Cortland Medical Center has named a new Chief Medical Officer to oversee their operations.

Philip Heavner, MD, will begin his duties September 5. Dr. Heavner joined Guthrie in 2020 and is currently the System Chief of Pediatrics. He also serves as the Medical Director for Child Advocacy Centers in Chemung and Schuyler counties as well as in Bradford County, PA. Before joining Guthrie, Heavner was the Chief of Pediatrics at Bassett Healthcare Network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Heavner to this new role,” said Dr. Robert Kruklitis, Chief Clinical Officer, The Guthrie Clinic. “With his extensive experience as a system chief and medical director, he brings invaluable leadership and expertise to our Guthrie Cortland Medical Center team.”

Heaver received his Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from Clarkson University. He also completed a residency in Pediatrics at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty healthcare system combining clinical care with research and education. To learn more about the hospital and their newest official, visit guthrie.org.