Guthrie administers COVID-19 vaccine to health care workers

SAYRE, PA – Guthrie Hospital in Sayre is beginning to administer their COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers.

The hospital received its first allotment of doses from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and has begun to administer the shot to frontline staff.

At last check, nearly 400 staff most at risk of contracting the virus from Guthrie’s three Pennsylvania hospitals have received the Pfizer vaccine.

Guthrie expects to receive its first allotment of the Moderna vaccine from the New York State Department of Health this week.