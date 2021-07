SAYRE, PA – Due to a decrease in vaccine demand, Guthrie is adjusting its vaccine clinic hours.

The vaccine clinic located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre will be closing after July 30th.

For now, it’s offering walk-ins from July 21 through the 23rd and again from the 28th to the 30th.

Anyone is welcome to show up from 9 to 5 and it’s offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will also be available at several Guthrie Primary Care locations.

For a full list visit Guthrie.org/vaccine.