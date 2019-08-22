GUSTO! Italian Festival preview

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Folks can get a Taste of Little Italy tomorrow evening at the 13th annual GUSTO! Italian Festival.

Held on Endicott’s Northside, the block party features live music, street painting and children’s activities all while celebrating Italian cuisine.

Restaurants and others, both from the traditional Italian-American neighborhood and elsewhere, will be serving up all sorts of Italian delicacies.

Whether it’s Oaks Inn, Consol’s, Antonio’s or others, Little Italy Endicott Board President Michael Romeo says that when people think of the Northside, they think of food.

“Every time I hear people talk about Endicott, it’s the Italian food. And a lot of your heads turn to the Northside of Endicott and all the great restaurants and bakeries that we have,” says Romeo.

The Little Italy organization will also be unveiling some new displays inside its Heritage Center and Museum on Odell Ave.

The block party runs from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm tomorrow along Witherill Street between Oak Hill Avenue and Hill Avenue.

New this year, there will be beer and wine for sale on the street.

And the event finishes with a fireworks display above George W. Johnson Park.