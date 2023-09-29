BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Three Binghamton men were arrested Friday morning, one for outstanding warrants and two for felony gun charges.

Around 2:00 a.m. Friday, a Binghamton Police Patrol Officer approached a suspicious vehicle containing 4 men. Among them was 26-year-old Romario Robinson, who was promptly arrested on active warrants with the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

Robinson was then brought into the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for processing.

As back up arrived, loaded handguns were then discovered on 19-year-old Shajee Johnson and 18-year-old Qualem Hernandez. Upon these discoveries, both handguns were collected and the men were also arrested.

Johnson was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, while Hernandez was given one count. The men have since been arraigned and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.