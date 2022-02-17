BINGHAMTON, NY – One of the men looking to unseat Governor Hochul this year visited Binghamton yesterday for the Broome County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner.

GOP candidate Lee Zeldin was the keynote speaker for the annual gathering.

The Long Island Congressman is giving up his seat in the House in order to run for governor.

He says he has a number of common sense solutions for staunching the flow of population out of New York.

He advocates local control of federal stimulus funding, creating jobs by allowing hydrofracking for natural gas, and repealing the cashless bail reforms.

Zeldin says he’s ready to make a difference on January 1st.

“Once elected, day 1 as governor, I believe that all COVID mandates should end. They should end today. I hope that on my first day as governor, there aren’t any COVID mandates that are still lingering. But, on day 1, they’re gone if there are still mandates,” says Zeldin.

Zeldin claims to have bi-partisan support from New Yorkers who are upset with the direction of the state.

He says he’s raised 8 and a half million dollars as of the last filing date in January coming from 34,000 donors and that he;’s registered thousands of volunteers.

Former White House staffer Andrew Giuliani and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are also seeking the Republican nomination.

Watch Zeldin’s full interview below: